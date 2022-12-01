22 C
Abuja

Buckingham Palace staff reportedly resigns after getting called out for harassing a Nigerian guest

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A BUCKINGHAM Palace staff identified as Susan Hussey has reportedly resigned following backlash she received after being called out for her racist behavior that left a Nigerian guest appalled.

The Nigerian-British founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani had been invited to a reception to discuss violence against women and girls’ at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, in commemoration of the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, when she was accosted by the palace staff and barraged with repeated questions about her heritage.

“10 minutes after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge…The rest of the event is a blur.

“There was nobody to report it to. I couldn’t report it to the Queen Consort, plus it was such a shock to me and the other two women, that we were stunned to temporary silence. I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled and engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave.

“I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage,” Fulani explained, adding that the experience left her with mixed feelings about the royal visit.

Reacting, Buckingham Palace said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and had investigated it immediately. The King and Queen Consort are understood to be “aware” of the incident, although the matter was dealt with by senior aides.

Lady Susan, 83, served as Queen Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.

- Advertisement -

Fulani’s tweet has garnered a lot of reactions on the platform, with many standing in solidarity with her with hashtags “Buckingham Palace” and “The Nigerian” trending as at the time of filing this report.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says plans are underway with a foreign investor...
Crime

Amotekun nabs two ritualists for attempted murder in Ekiti

TWO suspected ritualists have been apprehended for attempted murder by operatives of the Western...
Politics and Governance

Adeleke gives Oyetola’s appointees 48 hours to return ‘looted’ govt properties

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has directed former appointees of his predecessor, Isiaka Oyetola,...
News

Qatar 2022: How Senegal sealed round of 16 qualification

SENEGAL sealed their place in the World Cup's round of 16 after a 2-1...
Conflict and Security

Police arrest suspected ESN member in Katsina

THE Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNasarawa gov, foreign investor plan Apo-Keffi light rail line to ease traffic

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.