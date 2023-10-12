Over 1,500 LAUTECH students set to resume in new campus

A TOTAL of 1,533 200-level students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) are gearing up to resume their studies at the new Iseyin Campus of the institution by the end of October.

A statement by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, on Tuesday, October 10, said the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources would commence the second semester at the campus on October 23, 2023.

Oyelade emphasised the significance of the campus, stating that lectures for the 200-level students would officially commence after the Oyo State Government announced in April 2023 to relocate the Agriculture Faculty to Iseyin.

The commissioner also noted that to ensure a smooth transition and resumption, various meetings were held by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, represented by Saliu Adelabu, a professor, with key stakeholders including the school’s Pro-Chancellor Deji Omole and Acting Vice-Chancellor Rasaq Olatunde Kalilu, both professors, to guarantee the realization of the students’ resumption and address any concerns.

During a meeting with stakeholders, community leaders assured their unwavering support for the resumption and committed to facilitating a comfortable stay for the incoming students. Agreements were reached on affordable accommodation, transportation, and enhanced student security measures.

While some lecturers may not secure immediate accommodation within Iseyin township, the commissioner stated that they have made daily arrangements to commute from their Ogbomoso base.

The first semester officially ended on October 3, 2023, setting the stage for the forthcoming academic activities in Iseyin.