159 children reunite with families in North East – ICRC report

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society has stated in its report for 2019 that 159 displaced children have been reunited with their families, following efforts in handling 21,630 cases of missing persons in the North East.

The program which began in 2013 has succeeded in helping 367 persons reunite with their families, as well as helping 886 missing persons secure information about the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones, the ICRC stated in the report.

It was gathered that the non-religious humanitarian organisation in the whole of 2019 was able to provide assistance to 800,000 persons.

In the report shared with The ICIR, it was stated that about 750,000 persons received food and basic items assistance, while 50,000 persons received aid to help enhance and sustain their means of livelihood.

In providing access to water and shelter, the organisation was also able to make life better for about 507 persons and about 62,000 internally displaced persons were able to find accommodation in improved, temporary shelters, as stated in the report.

The ICRC reported that 500,000 patients benefited from medical consultations in 18 primary health care centers, while over 7,700 patients also received surgical care from the ICRC surgical team at the Maiduguri State Specialist Hospital.

Not fewer than 314 patients also were fitted with artificial limbs through the ICRC physical rehabilitation program, as over 3,700 community members and arms carriers were trained in emergency first aid techniques.

The report highlighted the challenges often met in the field, noting that increasing threats to aid workers made working more difficult, and urged that workers who risk their lives to reach affected populations should be treated with respect.