2023: Again, Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in second ANAP poll

Bankole Abe
Peter Obi
File Photo: Peter Obi
AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, an opinion poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation has again revealed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is leading other candidates.

According to the poll, 23 per cent of the electorate are proposing to vote for Obi.

This is an increment from the 21 per cent that indicated readiness to vote for Obi in the September poll conducted by ANAP Foundation.

The result of the poll was revealed by ANAP Foundation President and founder, Atedo Peterside, on Channels TV Politics Today on Wednesday, December 21.

ANAP 2nd Presidential poll result
Peterside said mobile phones were used to conduct the poll because of increased GSM penetration in the country, adding that many people are undecided.

He noted that the interest level in the next general elections is driven by economic challenges plaguing the nation, including poverty, and insecurity, amongst others.

Peterside further disclosed that youths have a “high appetite” for the elections and carpeted candidates who have dodged presidential debates.

According to him, the result of the latest poll was polled from 1,000 respondents. He explained that after ANAP Foundation conducted similar polls with a 2,000 and 3,000 respondents sample size, the difference in the results was insignificant.

The poll revealed that 29 per cent are undecided on their preferred candidate, while 23 per cent have refused to disclose who they will vote for according to the survey.

The poll further indicated that 13 per cent of respondents are proposing to vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while 10 per cent are backing the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was fourth, with two per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.

Peterside said the December 2022 poll waa inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner as the undecided voters, combined with the voters who refused to disclose their preferences, are enough to affect the tables.

However, the Foundation said it has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front-runners, and subsequent polls will continue to concentrate on the four leading candidates only.

In the first ANAP poll conducted in September, Obi also came first with 21 per cent.

Peterside, however, said another poll would be conducted in January.

The presidential election will hold alongside the National Assembly election on February 25, 2023.

