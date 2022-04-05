31.1 C
Abuja

2023: AGF Malami joins Kebbi governorship race

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
ABUBAKAR Malami
ABUBAKAR Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

ATTORNEY-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has expressed his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to ThisDay newspapers, Malami made his intention known while speaking at an event in Kebbi on Monday.

If elected, the justice minister said he would not betray residents of the state but work for them.

READ ALSO:

Malami makes U-turn, says no evidence of money laundering against Kyari

Malami’s justice ministry spends N35m to attend virtual conference in 2019 –Auditor General

Abacha Loot: Presidency keeps mute on alleged plans to divert $100 million Abacha loot to Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu

- Advertisement -

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi State. I am seeking your support,” he said.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together.

“I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”

Malami had contested the Kebbi governorship ticket of the APC in 2014, but lost to the state’s incumbent governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Malami has been opposing the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act that barred political appointees from participate in any electoral process unless the resign.

In March, he told journalists that he would not resign from office till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023, after it was rumoured he had resigned.

He has vowed to implement a controversial court judgment that deleted the section in late March.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

FCCPC chairman blows hot, vows to prosecute illegal loan apps

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is set to initiate criminal proceedings against...
News

Chief Imam sacked for criticising Buhari gets new appointment

THE former Chief Imam of Apo Mosque in Abuja, Nuru Khalid, who was sacked...
News

Three missing Abuja siblings found, reunited with parents

THREE siblings who were declared missing in Abuja have been found and reunited with...
Conflict and Security

Sit-at-home: Soludo offers amnesty to unknown gunmen in Anambra

ANAMBRA State governor Chukwuma Soludo on Monday offered amnesty to unknown gunmen in a...
World News

Expectations mount as Elon Musk acquires largest stake in Twitter

THERE are high expectations as news emerged on Monday that the world's richest man...
Advertisement

Most Read

Angry reactions trail GT Bank deductions from customers accounts

Drug trafficking: More facts emerge on NDLEA arrests on Ethiopian Airlines flights

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

E-hailing drivers remove president, others disagree

NIN: FG directs telcos to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs

Sheikh Nuru Khalid: Nigerians urge clergymen to preach against bad governance

Nnamdi Kanu’s release necessary for peace in South-East – Soludo

Insecurity: Families give their daughters to bandits as brides for protection – CDD

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFCCPC chairman blows hot, vows to prosecute illegal loan apps

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.