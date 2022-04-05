2023: AGF Malami joins Kebbi governorship race

— 1 min read

ATTORNEY-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has expressed his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to ThisDay newspapers, Malami made his intention known while speaking at an event in Kebbi on Monday.

If elected, the justice minister said he would not betray residents of the state but work for them.

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi State. I am seeking your support,” he said.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together.

“I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”

Malami had contested the Kebbi governorship ticket of the APC in 2014, but lost to the state’s incumbent governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Malami has been opposing the controversial Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act that barred political appointees from participate in any electoral process unless the resign.

In March, he told journalists that he would not resign from office till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023, after it was rumoured he had resigned.

He has vowed to implement a controversial court judgment that deleted the section in late March.