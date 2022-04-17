2023 aspirations: Gombe Govt directs political appointees to resign

— 1 min read

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has ordered political appointees and other public servants seeking elective offices in the forthcoming party primaries ahead of the 2023 elections to tender their resignation letters.

This directive was conveyed in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Njodu, in the statement, said the directive was premised on a provision of the Electoral Act 2022 that President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to, which provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political parties’ primaries.

The statement added that all resignation letters should be submitted to the office of the Secretary to the State Government not later than the stipulated 30 days before the primary elections.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election. Specifically, it is stated that all political appointees and other public servants aspiring to contest political offices are expected to resign their appointments 30 days before parties’ primaries of the positions they wish to contest,” the statement read.