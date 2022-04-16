31.1 C
Abuja

More political appointees resign in Kwara

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo of Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq,
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MORE political appointees of the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, intending to run for elective offices in the 2023 general election have turned in their resignation letters.

The state government had given all political appointees of the state government seeking elective offices in the next general elections an April 15, 2022 deadline to resign from their various offices.

Abdulrazaq noted that the directive was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which mandates political appointees aspiring to contest elections to resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

Following the announcement, The ICIR had reported the resignation of Saadat Modibbo Kawu, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development.

Kawu announced in Ilorin during the week at a parley with the Kwara NUJ Correspondents Chapel her interest to contest for a House of Representatives seat.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yinka Aluko; Commissioner for Enterprise, Fatima Arinola Lawal; Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Harriet Afolabi Oshatimehin; and Mohammed Braimoh had also reportedly turned in their resignations.

It was gathered there were several others eyeing elective positions in the cabinet who were yet to turn in their resignations.

- Advertisement -

 

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Minister seeks collaboration with NDLEA in fight against drug abuse within FCT

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, has sought closer...
News

2023: Olu of Warri denies endorsing Tinubu’s presidential bid

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has denied endorsing the 2023 presidential bid...
News

Nigeria’s Inflation Rises to 15.92%, highest in 5 months

THE consumer price index, which measures inflation, has increased to 15.92 per cent in...
News

PDP extends sale of nomination forms

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for sale and submission of...
National News

TCN confirms fire incident at Ibadan substation

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed a fire incident at its Ayede...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Ex govs Dariye, Nyame among 159 convicts pardoned by FG

Factchecking Kperogi: Does VP Osinbajo pursue agenda to fill Buhari govt with RCCG pastors?

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMinister seeks collaboration with NDLEA in fight against drug abuse within FCT

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.