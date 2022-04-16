More political appointees resign in Kwara

— 1 min read

MORE political appointees of the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, intending to run for elective offices in the 2023 general election have turned in their resignation letters.

The state government had given all political appointees of the state government seeking elective offices in the next general elections an April 15, 2022 deadline to resign from their various offices.

Abdulrazaq noted that the directive was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which mandates political appointees aspiring to contest elections to resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

Following the announcement, The ICIR had reported the resignation of Saadat Modibbo Kawu, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development.

Kawu announced in Ilorin during the week at a parley with the Kwara NUJ Correspondents Chapel her interest to contest for a House of Representatives seat.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yinka Aluko; Commissioner for Enterprise, Fatima Arinola Lawal; Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Harriet Afolabi Oshatimehin; and Mohammed Braimoh had also reportedly turned in their resignations.

It was gathered there were several others eyeing elective positions in the cabinet who were yet to turn in their resignations.