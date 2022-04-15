26.1 C
Abuja

Kwara commissioner resigns, joins race for House Of Representatives

Politics and GovernanceElections
Mustapha Usman
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

KWARA State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Sa’adatu Modibbo- Kawu has resigned from her position with effect from Thursday to pursue her ambition in the next general elections.

She disclosed this at a media parley organised by the correspondents chapel of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ilorin.

Sa’adatu said she swould be vying for the Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She explained that she has submitted her resignation letter in line with the directive that political appointees seeking to contest for elective positions should resign.

The former commissioner said she took the decision having understood the challenges facing the people of her constituency, adding that if given the chance would address the issues.

Earlier yesterday, Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq reminded political office holders aspiring for elective offices from the state to go through the new Electoral Act and not digress from what the law says.

AbdulRazaq spoke at a one-day capacity building seminar on the new Electoral Act 2022 for political office holders aspiring for elective offices on the new Electoral Act.

- Advertisement -

He said, “I urge everyone to go through the new Electoral Act because ignorance is not an excuse in law. There are new provisions in the Act that are quite revolutionary. They could undo whatever efforts of any political party or candidates if we run foul of them.

“It is on this note that I send my best wishes to all our appointees who are leaving to contest for elective offices. That is in the spirit of Section 84 (12) of the Act. Whatever happens at the primaries, please remember that this is one family and everyone belongs in the room.”

The ICIR reported that the Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi State, Kenneth Ugbala, also on Thursday, resigned to pursue his senatorial ambition under the All Progressive Congress.

Ugbala announced the decision after a closed-door consultation with the Ebonyi All Progressives Congress(APC) Working Committee at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki.

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via; [email protected] He tweets @Twolly1

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

NGO launches first psychological support centre for cancer patients in Abuja

PROJECT PINK BLUE (PPB), a cancer-fighting non-governmental organisation, is set to launch the first...
News

AKK Pipeline Project: NNPC targets first gas delivery in Q1 2023

THE Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has expressed optimism on...
National News

INEC suspends voter registration in Imo LGA after killing of staff by gunmen

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)...
Crime

Ex govs Dariye, Nyame among 159 convicts pardoned by FG

TWO former governors who were convicted and jailed for corruption, Joshua Dariye and Jolly...
News

Buhari, in Easter message, preaches sacrifice, forgiveness, love

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to always demonstrate the virtues of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNGO launches first psychological support centre for cancer patients in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.