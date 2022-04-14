Ebonyi SSG resigns, joins senatorial race

— 1 min read

THE Secretary to the Government of Ebonyi State Kenneth Ugbala has resigned to pursue his senatorial ambition.

He disclosed this to journalists on Thursday after a closed-door consultation with the Ebonyi All Progressives Congress(APC) Working Committee at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki.

Ugbala said he aspires to represent Ebonyi Central Senatorial district in the Senate.

According to him: “I am here to consult with the State Working Committee of our party and seek their approval and support, to run for Senate, come 2022/2023 for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District.

“You know a political party is a platform through which you can come into leadership. And before any step is taken, it is necessary to consult with the party leadership and seek their approval. That’s why I am here.”

Ugbala served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and commissioner under Governor David Umahi’s administration before his elevation to Secretary to State Government.

He said he would ensure effective and efficient representation if elected Senator.

“I am contesting to contribute my quota for efficient and effective representation and ensure accountability, and to join hands with other leaders that the state is enthroning come 2023, to make sure we build and expand on what the present governor has done,” Ugbala said.

He also said he had full knowledge of the new Electoral Act and had taken all necessary steps to obey it, including tendering his resignation letter to the appropriate authorities.

Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act 2022 says, “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Section 84(13) stated the consequences for violating Section 84(12).

Section 84(13) said: “Where a political party fails to comply with the provision of this Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”