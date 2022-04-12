28.1 C
APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu resigns from senate

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Abdullahi Adamu/ Photo Credit: Premium Times
1min read

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has resigned from the Nigerian Senate.

Adamu’s resignation was disclosed in a letter read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday.

The APC chairman was representing Nasarawa West in the Senate.

Abubakar Kyari, the party’s deputy chairman (North), representing Borno North in the Senate, also tendered his resignation.

Adamu and Kyari were elected during the party’s national convention on March 26.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a by-election within a statutory period of three months to replace the two senators.

