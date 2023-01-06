29.1 C
Abuja

2023: Buhari to campaign for Tinubu in 10 states

Politics and Governance
Ijeoma OPARA
Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari is set to physically join the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the campaigns ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

This was disclosed by Director of Public Affairs for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Festus Keyamo in a statement on Friday, January 6.

“In the latest campaign time table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least 10 states.

“The states are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February,” Keyamo said.

The APC campaign spokesperson expressed the party’s gratitude to Buhari for making out time to join the campaign, and urged supporters to turn up in large numbers for the rallies.

“The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained,” he stressed.

Despite being the chairman of the APC PCC, the President has been notably absent from the party’s rallies and campaigns ahead of the elections.

His absence was described by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an indication that he has abandoned the APC presidential candidate.

In a statement released in November, spokesperson of the PDP PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan said the abandonment was due to Tinubu’s inability to exonerate himself from reports linking him to drug dealing.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

