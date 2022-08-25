2023: Buhari will only support APC candidates — Presidency

THE Presidency has said only candidates presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would get the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari in the campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Presidency warned decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own.

The statement stressed that nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to Buhari.

Presidential Villa officials were also warned against loose talk that could escalate political tensions within and outside the party.

“Our stand is clear, only those candidates fielded by the All Progressives Congress will enjoy the support of the President and they are the ones he will campaign for,” the Presidency declared in the statement titled, ‘For 2023, no Villa candidates, only APC candidates’.

“The Presidency wishes to put it on record, and at the same time, reassure faithful party members that President Muhammadu Buhari remains a “disciplined soldier” of the All Progressives Congress, and will, in all the coming elections, support only those candidates fielded by the party and no other.

- Advertisement -

“This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.

“The President wishes to be quoted as saying that he is the ‘occupant of the high office of the President by the Grace of God who used the instrumentality of the APC to bring him to power with a historic verdict in 2015′.

“In 2019, he was returned with a bigger majority. For the first time, a non-PDP government came to power with a huge majority after 16 years of the Fourth Republic. His constant refrain is: ‘I will not betray or undermine my party by supporting candidates other than those of the APC.’”

Shehu further clarified that the statement is not targeted at any particular candidate and stressed that “only those candidates fielded by the All Progressives Candidates, APC will enjoy the support of the President and they are the ones he will campaign for. However, we welcome support for our candidates at all levels by other parties.”