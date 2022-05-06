2023: Former Zamfara governor Yerima joins presidential race

— 1 min read

FORMER Zamfara State governor Ahmad Sani Yerima, on Friday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yerima informed Buhari of his presidential ambition at a meeting in the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the former governor said if elected President, he would address the country’s security challenges.

He also promised to fight poverty and ignorance of the mind, which, according to him, many Nigerians are living with unknowingly.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, Insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance,” he said.

Earlier at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Yerima said he had, on three occasions since 2006, buried his presidential ambition to support Buhari and that as the President serves out his tenure in 2023, it is only fitting that he (Yerima) takes a shot at the highest office in the land.

He said, “You may recall that in 2006, I declared my interest in contesting for Presidency after having served Zamfara State for a period of eight years.

“However, I decided to withdraw for the current President at that time, and since then, I went to Senate for three terms. Now that Mr President is completing his second term, I decided to try again to see what God will have for me, having voluntarily decided not to go to the Senate again.”

Yerima is remembered for introducing the Sharia legal system in Zamfara State during his tenure as governor.