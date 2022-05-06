- Advertisement -
31.3 C
Abuja

2023: Former Zamfara governor Yerima joins presidential race

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Sani Yerima
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Zamfara State governor Ahmad Sani Yerima, on Friday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yerima informed Buhari of his presidential ambition at a meeting in the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the former governor said if elected President, he would address the country’s security challenges.

READ ALSO:

I’ll present myself if Buhari doesn’t contest in 2019, says Yerima

N1 Billion Fraud Case: Court To Hear Yerima’s Case Nov. 29, 30

2023: Group knocks APC chairman’s comments of zoning, says south must produce next president

- Advertisement -

He also promised to fight poverty and ignorance of the mind, which, according to him, many Nigerians are living with unknowingly.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, Insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance,” he said.

Earlier at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Yerima said he had, on three occasions since 2006, buried his presidential ambition to support Buhari and that as the President serves out his tenure in 2023, it is only fitting that he (Yerima) takes a shot at the highest office in the land.

He said, “You may recall that in 2006, I declared my interest in contesting for Presidency after having served Zamfara State for a period of eight years.

“However, I decided to withdraw for the current President at that time, and since then, I went to Senate for three terms. Now that Mr President is completing his second term, I decided to try again to see what God will have for me, having voluntarily decided not to go to the Senate again.”

Yerima is remembered for introducing the Sharia legal system in Zamfara State during his tenure as governor.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Nigerians spend 40% of annual income on housing – Property Pro COO

THE Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PropertyPro.ng, Dapo Eludire, has said that Nigerians spend...
National News

2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu has endorsed the second term bid...
My Agenda

2023: CBN governor Emefiele joins presidential race

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has announced his intention to contest...
Environment

Study: In Ibeju-Lekki, 32,685 primary school pupils are at risk of flooding

EVENTS of flooding in Lagos State are no longer new. They have become reoccurring...
Conflict and Security

Nnamdi Kanu’s fate will be decided in court, Buhari tells Igbo leaders

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told leaders of the South-East geo-political zone that the fate...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: CBN governor Emefiele joins presidential race
Next article2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.