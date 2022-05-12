29.6 C
Abuja

2023: PDP NEC throws presidential ticket open, recommends consensus

NewsPolitics and Governance
Raji Olatunji
PDP
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown open the presidential ticket of the party following the adoption of the report of the national caucus.

The report of the 37-man committee which recommended that the presidential ticket be thrown open, was endorsed at the rescheduled meeting held late Wednesday.

The ICIR had earlier reported the adjournment of the NEC meeting in the early hours of Wednesday as party stakeholders could not reach a resolution over the zoning of the presidential ticket.

READ ALSO:

PDP adjourns NEC meeting over zoning of presidential ticket

2023: PDP aspirants battling for presidential ticket

PDP accuses Fayemi of using Ekiti State money to finance presidential declaration

- Advertisement -

The communique issued by the NEC partly read, “Zoning and Rotational Presidency provision in the PDP is good and served the party well in the past. It should be affirmed and it is hereby affirmed. We must always try to enshrine justice justly and fairly.

“It is in the interest of justice and fair play that the party should take decision on zoning timeously so as to prevent complication to the process as it is happening now.

“In the light of the above, the presidential election should now be left open. However, the party should work towards a consensus candidate where possible.”

A former Senate President David Mark was appointed the head of the Presidential Convention Committee and the convention is to hold in Abuja.

The development means that the PDP did not agree with calls by stakeholders including the Southern Governors Forum that power must shift to the South in 2023.

The ICIR had reported that leaders of Southern and Middle Belt groups warned that they will work against the PDP if a northerner emerges as the party’s presidential candidate.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Buhari orders Emefiele, others contesting election to resign

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals and ambassadors seeking...
Business and Economy

After ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

PARADISE Estate, a property firm linked to Lekki Gardens and accused of N9.9 million...
Conflict and Security

Terrorists kill six Nigerian soldiers in Taraba

SIX soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in an ambush by terrorists who...
Elections

2023: Akpabio, Onu resign to pursue presidential bid

IN LINE with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has...
News

Former presidential aspirant dumps APC 

A FORMER presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has announced his resignation from the All Progressive...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTerrorists kill six Nigerian soldiers in Taraba
Next articleAfter ICIR’s report, property firm accused of N9.9m fraud finally pays victim with interest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.