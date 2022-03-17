29.1 C
2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms today

Vincent Ufuoma
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for members wishing to contest in the 2023 general elections.

The forms will go on sale from today, March 17, 2022.

The party made this known in a communique issued at the end of its 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the communique signed by the PDP National Spokesperson Debo Ologunagba, the party has pegged the price of the form for the presidential election at N40 million.

The prices of forms for other elective positions are: Governor, N21 million; Senate, N3.5 million; House of Representatives, N2.5 million, and House of Assembly, N600,000.

A breakdown of the cost of the forms shows that the expression of interest form for presidential aspirants is N5 million while the nomination form is N35 million, making a total N40 million.

Expression of interest form for the governorship election is N1 million, nomination form is N20 million, bringing the total sum to N21 million.

For the Senatorial election, expression of interest form goes for N500,000 while the nomination form is N3 million.

Aspirants seeking election into the House of Representatives will pick expression of interest forms with the sum of N500,000, while the nomination form goes for N2 million.

Expression of interest and nomination forms for the state house of assembly election is N100,000 and N500,000, respectively.

The PDP NEC approved a 50 per cent reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.

The NEC also approved the establishment of a 37-member zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP NEC, which approved electoral guidelines for the conduct of primary elections, also approved the timetable and schedule of activities of the 2023 general elections.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

