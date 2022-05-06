2023: Science and Technology minister, Ogbonnaya Onu joins presidential race

— 1 min read

THE minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the declaration during an event in Abuja on Friday.

Onu is the latest addition to a growing list of ministers who are eyeing the presidential seat.

Ministers of transportation and labour, Chibuike Amaechi and Chris Ngige, and minister of state for education Emeka Nwajiuba have already declared their intention to contest the election.

Announcing his presidential bid, Onu described himself as a compassionate leader.

He said pregnant women did not pay for antenatal services and child birth during his tenure as governor of Abia State.

Onu said he will anchor Nigeria’s development on science, technology and innovation, if elected President.

He said, “As a man of great compassion, and also believing that women are great builders of nations, I did not want any pregnant woman or child to die either during pregnancy or child birth, which are the most challenging periods in any woman’s life, just because the woman cannot afford to pay hospital bills. Hence, all pregnant women received free treatment in public hospitals.

“I want all Nigerians, particularly the youth to know that Nigeria has a bright future. Let there be nothing that can make any Nigerian lose hope about the future of Nigeria.

“The Almighty God that created us, gave our dear nation everything that she needs to be a leader in the world. Working together, we will make use of knowledge economy driven by Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to make Nigeria truly great.

“My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

“This is so, because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building. I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.

“I most respectfully ask my political party, the APC, to elect me as its presidential candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation.”