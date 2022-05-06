- Advertisement -
2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

1min read

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu has endorsed the second term bid of Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this on Friday.

He said Tinubu endorsed Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, at a stakeholders meeting earlier on Friday.

“LET’S GO: Asiwaju endorsing Governor Sanwo-Olu for another term at an APC stakeholder meeting today. Thank you all for all your loving thoughts,” Omotosho said in a post on Twitter.

There were speculations that Tinubu, who is in the race for the 2023 presidential election, was not in support of a second term for Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu’s predecessor, Akinwumi Ambode, was denied the APC governorship ticket for a second term after Tinubu refused to endorse him.

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had in April endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, paving the way for the governor to seek reelection in the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

However, last month, an Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), rejected Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

MURIC said the governor’s second term bid violated a long-standing unwritten rule for rotation of the governorship position between Christians and Muslims in Lagos State.

The group said Muslims should produce the governor of the state in 2023 because Ambode, who is a Christian, had already served the first tenure that accrued to Christians.

