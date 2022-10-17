2023: Step down for me, reciprocate my support for you in 2007, Tinubu tells Atiku

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has asked his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubakar to step down and endorse him for the 2023 general elections.

The former Lagos governor made the call during an interactive session with leaders from the northern part of the country under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna on Monday.

He asked the former vice president to reciprocate the “gesture” when he (TInubu) supported him to contest the presidential election in 2007 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The meeting with Tinubu was part of a wider interaction organised by the northern leaders with selected presidential candidates to discuss their plans for the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also held a similar meeting with the northern leaders two days ago.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi is expected to meet with the group later today.