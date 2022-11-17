2023: Wike pledges logistics support for Peter Obi’s campaign

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has promised to provide logistics support for the campaign of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Wike made the pledge when Obi commissioned the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port-Harcourt on Thursday.

The LP candidate was invited to commission the project by the Rivers State governor.

Wike said Obi has all it takes to lead Nigeria.

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you,” he said.

“I know you as a person. You have all the criteria; you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.”

The governor added that if Obi had not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the LP, the former Anambra State governor wouldn’t have realised his dream of saving Nigeria.

“If you had not left (the PDP), you would not have realised your ambition to be able to save Nigeria.”

Wike and four other PDP governors – Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Samuel Ortom, Benue; and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, have been at a loggerhead with the leadership of the PDP since the party’s presidential primary election in June this year.

The governors have called for the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner based on a previous commitment.

With Ayu insistent on continuing as chairman, the governors have withdrawn their support for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Some believe the aggrieved PDP Governors may support Obi, who has been in talks with them for the 2023 presidential elections.

Earlier this month, While speaking during a courtesy visit to Ortom in Markurdi, Obi said he and the governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria amid increasing security threats and humanitarian crises.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Obi had said.