33.1 C
Abuja

2023: Wike pledges logistics support for Peter Obi’s campaign

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has promised to provide logistics support for the campaign of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Wike made the pledge when Obi commissioned the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port-Harcourt on Thursday.

The LP candidate was invited to commission the project by the Rivers State governor.

Wike said Obi has all it takes to lead Nigeria.

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you,” he said.

“I know you as a person. You have all the criteria; you have all the characteristics to lead this country, you have it. Nobody can deny that.”

The governor added that if Obi had not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the LP, the former Anambra State governor wouldn’t have realised his dream of saving Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“If you had not left (the PDP), you would not have realised your ambition to be able to save Nigeria.”

Wike and four other PDP governors – Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Samuel Ortom, Benue; and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, have been at a loggerhead with the leadership of the PDP since the party’s presidential primary election in June this year.

The governors have called for the PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step down for a southerner based on a previous commitment.

With Ayu insistent on continuing as chairman, the governors have withdrawn their support for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Some believe the aggrieved PDP Governors may support Obi, who has been in talks with them for the 2023 presidential elections.

Earlier this month, While speaking during a courtesy visit to Ortom in Markurdi, Obi said he and the governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria amid increasing security threats and humanitarian crises.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” Obi had said.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Man bags nine years jail term for stealing car

THE Oyo State High Court has sentenced one Oni Daniel Temitope to nine years...
Judiciary

ICPC arraigns former judge over age falsification

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former...
National News

More governors on EFCC watchlist – Bawa

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed...
National News

N4.8bn contract fraud: Oyo anti-graft agency arrests civil servants, retirees

TOP civil servants and retirees have been arrested and detained by the Oyo State...
News

Nigeria has 133m people living in ‘multidimentional’ poverty, 86m in North – Report

THE Federal government has disclosed that 133 million people in the country, representing 63...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMan bags nine years jail term for stealing car

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.