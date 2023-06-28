2024 Olympics: How 30-year-old law on alcohol sale will affect fans

AS the date draws closer for the commencement of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, there are indications that a law established in 1991 may take a toll on alcohol consumers.

The 1991 Evin Law prohibits the sale, distribution and introduction of alcoholic beverages in sports and physical activity establishments.

The law means that alcohol will not be sold in any of the venues at next year’s Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris.

According to Insidethegames, although organisers of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France negotiated an exemption, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is not seeking to have the law lifted for the Olympic games.

However, beer, wine and spirits will be allowed to be served in VIP and corporate hospitality areas at stadiums.

Fans call for lift of ban on alcohol sale in French stadiums

Many fans in France have called on the authorities to allow alcohol to be sold at regular areas in stadiums across the country. They complained about the hypocrisy in allowing alcohol sale only in VIP areas.

In 2019, France’s then Health Minister Agnès Buzyn suggested that alcohol should also be banned from VIP areas, but the suggestion was quickly rejected following intense opposition from the drinks industry.

There are, however, several loopholes in the law which mean wine, beer and cider are regularly sold at events for certain sports, such as rugby.

The law also allows local mayors to grant a limited number of exceptions to the law each year.

Japanese beer company negotiate to sell alcohol during Rugby World Cup

Japanese beer company Asahi has signed up as sponsor of the Rugby World Cup, due to take place between September 8 and October 28, in France and beer will be sold openly during the 48 matches to be played in the competition, as is done in normal domestic or international rugby games in France.

However, so far, there are indications that organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics will not be taking advantage of any of the loopholes to allow alcohol sale during the games.

Alcohol was also banned from stadiums at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, but in the end spectators were not allowed to attend venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beer and wine were available at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

Last November, on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, organisers announced that beer would not be available for sale in stadiums.

Previously, ticket-holders – according to FIFA’s fan guide – were told they would be able to buy Budweiser at the Brand Activation Areas within the stadium perimeter three hours prior to kick-off and one hour after the final whistle.

Inside the actual stadiums, fans were only able to buy Budweiser Zero – which is non-alcoholic – and Coca-Cola.