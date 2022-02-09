35.3 C
Abuja

286 foreign nationals get Nigerian citizenship

Vincent Ufuoma
Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State and the present minister of Interior. PhotoCredit: NewsWire
1min read

TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SIX foreign nationals, including citizens of the United States and some European countries, have been granted Nigerian citizenship.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola announced this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The minister said 208 foreigners were granted Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation, while 78 others acquired theirs through registration.

Aregbesola said 600 foreigners applied to become citizens of Nigeria.

“We received 600 applications from several people, foreign nationals who have been residing in Nigeria, but desirous of being Nigerians.

“These applicants are from virtually every part of the world. Americans, North and South Koreans, Australians, Europeans, Arabs, Asians, South Africans.

“Out of the 600 applicants, the advisory committee approved 286,” the minister said.

He added that the applicants were taken through rigorous checks by various security agencies.

Also speaking, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said the development was evidence that Nigeria was conducive for people to dwell in.

He said thousands of people all over the world are applying to become Nigerian citizens.

“Just as some people think Nigeria is not a fit and proper place to live, we have thousands of people who are applying daily all over the world from virtually every continent to be citizens of Nigeria; I think that is very instructive,” Mohammed said.

