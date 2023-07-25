26.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

43% of Nigerian children involved in child labour -FG

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
street children
Street children spotted at Lugbe, Abuja. Photo Credit: The ICIR.

Related

FORTY-THREE per cent of Nigerian children between five and eleven years of age are involved in child labour, according to the Federal Government.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Kachollom Daju disclosed this on Monday, July 25, during a walk held to commemorate the 2023 World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL).

Daju described child labour as a grave concern, as it denies children of their rights to education, as well as mental and moral development.

The road walk took place in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), starting from the Federal Secretariat up to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission.

“These figures reflect the degree of urgency required by the various actors working on child labour to proffer solutions to the reduction and possible elimination of child labour in Nigeria and globally. The WDACL serves as a reminder that the fight against child labour requires sustained efforts and collective action.”

She added that the Federal Government is commitment to contributing to the global fight against child labour in its worst forms.

Stating that the Federal Government is committed to eradicating the menace, Daju noted that domesticating the Child Rights Act in all states across Nigeria is a step towards meeting the goal.

She quoted the 2016 – 2017 MICS Survey, which says 39 per cent of the children involved in child labour are working under hazardous conditions, including quarrying granite, artisanal mining, commercial sexual exploitation, armed conflict and human trafficking.

Several factors are responsible for child labour in the country including poverty, illiteracy and insecurity.

In Nigeria, about 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, according to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    In many cases, these children are forced to engage in menial jobs to augment family income, leaving them vulnerable to the risk of abuse.

    Other times, they are recruited as child soldiers by terrorists plaguing many states in Northern Nigeria.

    A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in 2022 stated that at least 8000 children have been recruited as soldiers by terrorists in Nigeria.

    The ICIR reported that many adults who take advantage of such vulnerable children are hardly brought to justice.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    DataPro hosts webinar to dissect challenges, opportunities in infrastructure development

    CREDIT rating agency, DataPro Limited, is set to host the 2023 international rating webinar...
    Agriculture

    FG revives river basin development, mobilises $500m for food security 

    IN a bid to enhance food production and improve citizens' livelihoods, the Nigerian government...
    Judiciary

    House of Reps: Tribunal sacks LP candidate, declares Elumelu winner

    THE National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Asaba, Delta State, has declared former minority leader...
    Politics and Governance

    Nigeria has disappointed black race, world — Obasanjo

    NIGERIA has disappointed itself, the black race, and the rest of the world, former...
    Sports

    FIFA Women’s World Cup: Africa waits for first win

    AFRICAN teams at the ongoing New Zealand and Australia 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup...

    Most Read

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

    Why 2023 national population census may be postponed — NPC

    Mercy, my friend, my devoted companion. Adieu

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    DataPro hosts webinar to dissect challenges, opportunities in infrastructure development

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.