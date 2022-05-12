445 LGAs across 32 states, FCT to battle heavy flooding in 2022

— 1 min read

THE Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu has announced that heavy flooding will be experienced in about 445 local government areas (LGAs) across 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2022.

Adamu disclosed this in his address at the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook organised by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA).

According to the minister, 233 LGAs in 32 states could face what he described as ‘highly probable flooding’ while 212 LGAs across 35 states are at risk of moderate flooding during the 2022 rainy season.

Lagos, Edo, Delta, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Abia and the FCT are among those at the risk of ‘highly probable flooding’ during the year.

The ICIR had earlier published a study which showed that about 32,685 primary school pupils were at risk of flooding in the In Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Also, residents of Abuja and other states across the country have lamented the threat of flood in their immediate communities.