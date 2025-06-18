Benue pupils left soaked in rain to welcome Tinubu

SCHOOL children in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, were ‘forced’ to file on major roads under heavy rain on Tuesday, 18 June, to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his one-day visit to the state.

This scene unfolded despite a public holiday declared by the state government and severe weather conditions that left many of the children drenched, shivering, and without proper cover.

The children, drawn from both primary and secondary schools, said they were instructed by school authorities to assemble along the streets hours before the president’s motorcade passed through the city.

The ICIR reports that the president flew into Makurdi, the state capital, and it remains unclear if many of the children saw him.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Addressing journalists, many of the pupils expressed confusion and discomfort, noting that the directive came without regard for the weather or their safety. Some described how vehicles splashed dirty water on them as they waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of the president’s convoy, according to a report.

Tinubu is in the state to commiserate with the residents following recent attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen in the state. His arrival at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Makurdi was confirmed around 12:58 p.m.

The ICIR reported that the president’s convoy waded through floods along the Makurdi–Lafia–Abuja highway earlier today.

A torrential early morning rain made the road impassable due to severe flooding.