AAC adopts Sowore as consensus candidate for 2027 presidential election

THE African Action Congress (AAC) has adopted its former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, as its consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential poll.

Chairman of the AAC presidential primary committee, Kayode Babayomi, announced the adoption during the party’s 2027 presidential primary, stating that the party had resolved to present a consensus candidate ahead of the next general election in line with the 2026 Electoral Act.

Following his adoption, Sowore formally handed over his position as national chairman of the party to Samuel Ajeyigbe, the AAC Deputy National Chairman (Administration).

Addressing party members and supporters after the adoption, Sowore described the AAC as “the only registered socialist party in Nigeria” and “the only genuine opposition” capable of confronting what he called the “criminal conspiracy” masquerading as democracy in the country.

Sowore said the party represented “the oppressed masses gathered in every shanty, village, and town across the country,” insisting that the AAC was not interested in joining Nigeria’s political establishment but in dismantling it.

The activist, publisher, and politician also accused the government of implementing “copy-and-paste neo-colonial policies” dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidy without adequate palliatives deepened economic hardship and widened inequality across the country.

“The economic pain we feel today is a policy choice,” he said, adding that “the cruel decision to remove fuel subsidies without any palliative measures or local refining capacity was a decree handed down from Washington, D.C.”

Sowore also criticised what he described as the “privatisation of security” in Nigeria, alleging that security institutions had become tools for the protection of the elite rather than ordinary citizens.

“The police have become an enforcement organ of the ruling class,” he said, adding that the State Security Service had become “a vicious attack dog.”

He linked the country’s insecurity to unemployment, inequality, and the concentration of wealth among a few powerful individuals, arguing that the rise of banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency reflected deeper structural failures within the Nigerian state.

“These people did not fall from the sky. They are the bitter fruits of the diseased tree we call a country.”

Sowore further accused powerful business interests of monopolising key sectors of the economy, including fuel distribution, cement production, and telecommunications, which he described as “economic terrorism.”

“When a private businessman can hold an entire nation hostage over fuel prices, that is no longer capitalism — it is economic terrorism,” he stated.

Campaign promises

Speaking further, the AAC candidate promised that, if elected, his government would nationalise strategic sectors, dismantle monopolies, prosecute corrupt public officials, and invest heavily in education, healthcare, transportation, and job creation.

“The new economic direction must be people-centered, color-coded, and driven by the specific needs and strengths of our population. The true measure of economic success must no longer be the obscene wealth of a few oligarchs, but the prosperity, dignity, and opportunities available to ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

He also unveiled what he called four “people-driven economic models,” which he listed as the Orange and Yellow Economy, Purple and Pink Economy, Blue Economy, and Green Economy.

According to him, the models are aimed at empowering youths, women, and environmentally sustainable industries.

Sowore further announced that the party would declare a “Nationwide State of Resistance” on August 5 against “tyranny, oppression, corruption, exploitation, and the destruction of Nigeria’s future.”

“It was on August 5th that the #RevolutionNow protests erupted across Nigeria,” he said. “History is speaking to us again.”