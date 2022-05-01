- Advertisement -
2023: Sowore asks Nigerians to vote for candidates with fresh blood, ideas

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore
1min read

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians to cast their votes for candidates with fresh blood and ideas in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore made the appeal at a rally in Akure on Saturday.

He also appealed to Nigerians to vote for his party, the African Action Congress (AAC), saying the time for the country to work for Nigerians has arrived.

“This is the right time to challenge those in power and bring those with fresh blood, ideas and initiatives that can change the narratives for Nigeria.

“Other political parties are even going into extinction and we would help to consign them into the dustbin of history as soon as possible.

“For the people of Ondo State, and those who have not heard, I, Omoyele Sowore, am going to be the next President of Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians, especially the youths, needed to challenge those seeking political office ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The AAC presidential aspirant expressed happiness that he was received by supporters and a mammoth crowd from his country home, Kiribo, in Ese-Odo Local Government area of the state.

Describing his incarceration by the Department of State Services (DSS) as “a complete waste of time,” Sowore said he emerged from it stronger and bolder now that he had been released to move around the country.

He vowed to continue to speak out against injustice.

