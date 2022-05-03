- Advertisement -
AAC to submit membership register to INEC

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
1min read

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Tuesday said it has concluded all steps towards submitting the party’s membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Femi Adeyeye.

The statement said the move was in line with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Adeyeye urged members of the party who are yet to register to proceed to the party’s website to do so.

“In line with this exercise, we urge all members, prospectives and aspirants for the 2023 elections, who are yet to register on the party website to do so before 12 noon tomorrow, May 4, 2023. Failure to register could amount to some sort of disenfranchisement, even as it concerns party primaries,” the statement added.

The INEC had earlier directed all registered political parties to submit copies of their membership register before their primary elections.

“Let me remind political parties that by the provision of Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2022, each party is required to maintain a membership register in hard and soft copy and to make such register available to the Commission not later than 30 days before the date fixed for primaries, congresses and conventions.

“So far, only one political party has complied. It is a mandatory requirement of the law, and all parties are required to comply.

“Doing otherwise is like going into an election without the register of voters. There can be no credible primary or general election without a credible register of voters,” INEC chairman Mahmoud Yakubu had said.

