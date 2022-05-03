World Press Freedom Day: IPI to hold one-day symposium

— 1 min read

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria will hold a one-day symposium to commemorate the 2022 World Press Freedom Day.

Secretary of the IPI Ahmed Shekarau disclosed this in a statement released on Monday in Abuja.

According to Shekarau, the symposium will take place on May 6 at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

The symposium will focus on ‘What journalists and media in Nigeria need to do to keep safe, retain credibility and be sustainable’.

Speakers and panelists expected at the event include a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Tonnie Iredia, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Muhammad Zorro, President of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala, and the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Introduced by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on May 3 December 1993, the World Press Freedom Day pays tribute to the journalists who lost their lives.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2022 is ‘Journalism under siege’.

The theme will explore ways to address rising pressures affecting journalism practice.

The UN added that the theme will “spotlight the multiple ways in which journalism is endangered by surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists, and the consequences of all this on public trust in digital communications”.