WAMECA 2022: Call for entries

Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

THE Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is calling for entries for the 6th edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA).

The event is slated for October 20, 2022, to October 22, 2022, in Accra, Ghana, and will focus on the theme: Media and Women Empowerment in Africa.

The first two days of the event will be dedicated to discussing various topics under the theme while the last day will be for the annual awards, which honour the best journalistic works in West Africa.

Participants in this year’s event will explore the role of the media and journalism in addressing the challenges women face in African societies including difficulties related to access to education, finance, health and technologies; abuses such as domestic violence and child marriages; inequalities and invisibility, among others.

The Awards are open to journalists from print, electronic and online media in Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone countries in West Africa. An applicant must be West African, working with and for a media organisation(s) based in the sub-region.

An entry for the Awards must have been published or broadcasted between the period January 1 to December 31, 2021.

WAMECA 2022 will honour outstanding works of journalism in West Africa in the following categories: Telecoms and ICTs Reporting, Oil and Gas Reporting, Business and SMEs Reporting, Anti-Corruption Reporting, Health Reporting, Environmental Reporting, Investigative Reporting, and Human Rights Reporting.

In line with the theme for WAMECA this year, a new category, Women Empowerment Reporting, has been introduced.

The category seeks to recognise and honour journalists in West Africa who had produced analytical and high-quality reports aimed at promoting women and gender equality, amplifying women’s voices and highlighting women who are breaking the gendered stereotypes in the region.

The deadline for the submission of the entries is on June 30, 2022, at 17:00 GMT.

Finalists for WAMECA 2022 Awards will be announced on October 1, 2022. Interested applicants should apply here.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

