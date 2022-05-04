- Advertisement -
32 C
Abuja

One missing, properties lost as flood hits parts of Abuja

Health and EnvironmentEnvironment
Ijeoma OPARA
Business affected by flood at Gaduwa, Abuja. Photo Credit: The ICIR
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A RESIDENT of Abuja identified as Dauwa is missing following a heavy downpour which led to flooding in some areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dauwa who resides in the Gudu area of Abuja was carried away by the flood at about 8:00 am and is yet to be found at the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that the flood brought down a fence within the area and Dauwa and some other residents were going to inspect the damage when he was carried away by the water.

Dauwa’s family members could not be reached as they had set out to search for him, but a resident of the area, Isah Musa, narrated the incident to The ICIR.

“We saw that somebody’s fence had been brought down by the rain. There were four of us and we went to check if there was further damage. Three of us had crossed the water. He (Dauwa) was the fourth, but then the water carried him before he could cross over. We’ve searched everywhere, but we haven’t found him,” he said.

In the Gaduwa part of the city, residents, including traders, lost several properties and goods to the flood.

Halidu Audu sells both fairly used and new building materials in the area. Most of his goods had been washed away by the flood.

- Advertisement -

He told The ICIR that he has lost goods to flooding during the rainy season in previous years.

“Every time the rain is heavy, the rain washes away my goods. My workers have to go into the water to try and salvage whatever is left,” he said.

Audu’s workers gathering goods washed away by the flood. Photo Credit: The ICIR

He also told The ICIR that the flood had entered some residential buildings in neighbouring areas, including Lokogoma.

Flooding has been a recurring situation in some parts of the FCT.

A Facebook user, Inya Ode, on Wednesday shared a photo of the Lokogoma area of Abuja, decrying the recurrent nature of flooding along the axis.

“Every year, the same issue! All employers should just chill for Lokogoma people today, we go late small,” she wrote in pidgin English.

In 2021, five residents of Abuja died in a flood which hit some parts of Lugbe. Residents of Trademore Estate in Lugbe also lost several properties in the flood.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Next President should explain dilemma of ‘Fulani herdsmen’, deal with electricity, PMS, FX subsidies, says Chidoka

A FORMER Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka, said...
News

2023: Fayemi joins presidential race

EKITI State governor Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest the presidential election...
Conflict and Security

We are not aware of ISWAP attack on Chibok community – Borno Police Command

THE Borno Police Command has said it was not aware of an attack by...
Agriculture

EXCLUSIVE: Titan farms boss speaks on failed agri-business, dealing with investors

For almost a year, the Managing Director of Titan Farms Gbenga Eyiolawi was in...
Crime

Corruption is a major obstacle to Nigeria’s development – ICPC chairman

THE Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNext President should explain dilemma of ‘Fulani herdsmen’, deal with electricity, PMS, FX subsidies, says Chidoka

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.