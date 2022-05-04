- Advertisement -
We are not aware of ISWAP attack on Chibok community – Borno Police Command

Conflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
ISWAP
File Photo: Members of ISWAP
1min read

THE Borno Police Command has said it was not aware of an attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Kautakari, a community in the Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, Kamilu Sani told The ICIR on Wednesday that no attack on the town has been reported.

“We have not gotten any report of the attack. For now, the Command is not aware of the attack on Kautakari. When we receive such information, we will inform you,” Sani said.

When asked if officers have been deployed to the town to confirm the reports, Sani noted that operatives of the Command were present in the area.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyeama Nwachuku has not responded to inquiries concerning the attack as of the time of filing this report.

According to reports, nine residents of Kautakari were killed by the terrorists who stormed the village around 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

During the attack, the armed insurgents set residential houses ablaze and stole livestock from the villagers.

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the lake-chad region, Zagazola Makama also confirmed the attack on the village.

Makama said he received information that the attackers dislodged a military base in the community.

“ISWAP were said to have dislodged soldiers at the military Forward Operation in Kada, near Kautakari village, the troops and civilian ran away as the terrorists wreaked havoc, burnt houses and looted shops,” he said.

