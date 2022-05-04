- Advertisement -
CJID to launch Press Freedom Training Manual

Lama Queen Godoz
CJID PRESS FREEDOM
CJID PRESS FREEDOM TRAINING MANUAL
1min read

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) will mark the World Press Freedom Day with the launch of a Press Freedom Training Manual.

In a statement, the CJID’s Programme Officer, Stephanie O. Adams-Doughlas, says this manual will increase the people’s knowledge of press freedom and its setbacks in Nigeria.

With the theme “State Surveillance And Threats To Journalism Practice In The 21st Century”, the program will be held on May 5, in Abuja.

Adams-Doughlas said the manual examines the prospects and obstacles that suppress the media, including its laws.

In a Tweet the CJID dropped a streaming link to the virtual session.

Six journalism professors partook in the creation of the training manual which reviews historic efforts at reviving press freedom in Nigeria, and the significance of digital rights in the 21st Century.

Speaking on Press freedom, Tobi Oluwatola addressed the issue as it affects West African societies and their relationship with the press.

“The West African region in the last few years has witnessed a troubling decline into authoritarian regimes, including successful coup d’etats and a shrinking civic space even in ostensibly democratic states.

“The press freedom manual highlights the dangers of such repressive societies and provides tools for reversing the trend. CJID is humbled to lead this charge with the production of this piece which is sure to be required reading for all journalism education in the region”, he explained.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

