CJID seeks pitches on press freedom, freedom of expression, access to information  

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is inviting journalists to submit compelling story pitches focused on press freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information in Nigeria.

The initiative seeks to support investigative and in-depth reporting on challenges facing media practitioners, government policies affecting press freedom, cases of censorship, and other threats to free speech.

CJID has consistently provided journalists with resources to pursue critical stories that hold power to account, and this call for pitches is another opportunity for media professionals to spotlight press freedom issues with data-driven and well-researched narratives.

Focus areas

Applicants are encouraged to pitch stories on:

– Government policies and their impact on press freedom.

– Threats to journalists, censorship, and legal battles.

– Access to information laws and their enforcement.

– Digital rights, online surveillance, and media regulation.

– Misinformation, disinformation, and challenges to ethical journalism.

Interested applicants should submit a detailed pitch outlining their story idea, proposed sources, methodology, and expected impact. Submissions should be sent via this link before the application deadline on the 28 of February 2025.

Selected applicants will receive funding of 500,000 Naira to develop their stories for publication.