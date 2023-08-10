23.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

CJID offers virtual training on gender-based violence reporting

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
A campaign against SGBV.
A campaign against SGBV.

Related

Virtual Training on Gender-Based Violence Reporting, hosted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is taking applications in collaboration with the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

This session on developing capacity intends to provide student journalists with long-term methods for covering gender-based violence and other social concerns.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    African student journalists interested in covering gender-based violence can apply for training.

    Due to the sensitive nature of gender-based violence, the training will put emphasis on data inclusion, existing legal frameworks that protect women and girls, and reporting ethics. It will also cover how to approach victims and survivors.

    The two-day training will be held from August 24 to 25, and participants will be eligible for mini-grants to spotlight instances of gender-based violence.

    The deadline is August 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    Morland African writing scholarship seeks entries

    THE Miles Morland Foundation (MMF) is sponsoring the Morland Writing Scholarship with the intention...
    World News

    Coup: Force remains possible as ECOWAS imposes fresh sanctions on Niger

    THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed fresh sanctions on Niger Republic...
    Judiciary

    Possession of illegal firearm: Emefiele moves to prevent further prosecution

    THE suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has taken...
    Tax and Taxation

    FG’s tax reforms to repeal laws dragging down businesses – Official

    THE Federal Government has said its newly constituted presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and...
    Police

    Adamawa looting: IGP directs tight security around food warehouses nationwide

    THE acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered tight security around warehouses...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Morland African writing scholarship seeks entries

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.