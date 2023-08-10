CJID offers virtual training on gender-based violence reporting

Virtual Training on Gender-Based Violence Reporting, hosted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is taking applications in collaboration with the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

This session on developing capacity intends to provide student journalists with long-term methods for covering gender-based violence and other social concerns.

African student journalists interested in covering gender-based violence can apply for training.

Due to the sensitive nature of gender-based violence, the training will put emphasis on data inclusion, existing legal frameworks that protect women and girls, and reporting ethics. It will also cover how to approach victims and survivors.

The two-day training will be held from August 24 to 25, and participants will be eligible for mini-grants to spotlight instances of gender-based violence.

The deadline is August 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here