CJID invites applications for investigative journalism workshop, others

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), with support from the Norwegian Embassy, invites applications from journalists and newsrooms committed to public-interest journalism to apply for its workshop on investigative journalism, newsroom sustainability, and human rights reporting.

This project aims to bolster the role of the media in fostering a credible democracy in Nigeria.

This call is open to newsrooms operating in South-West, South-East and South-South Nigeria; reporters and editors working with independent local or national media organisations; journalists with demonstrated interest in investigative journalism; governance, elections, or human rights reporting; and applicants committed to public-interest journalism

Applicants are required to submit a 200-word investigative story pitch focused on human rights violations, governance failures, or electoral processes as part of their application.

Organiser says, “While priority will be given to journalists affiliated with established newsrooms, exceptional freelance journalists with strong track records may also be considered”.

The deadline to apply is February 16, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.