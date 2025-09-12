back to top

CJID opens entries for 2025 Excellence in Journalism Awards

Media Opportunities
CJID seeks delegates for journalism, digital tech, AI dialogue
CJID
Bankole ABE

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has announced a call for entries for the second edition of its Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The award is created to recognise outstanding contributions to journalism, fact-checking, media innovation, and community reporting across West Africa.

The awards are open to journalists, fact-checkers, and media organisations in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast, with submissions due by September 30, 2025.

Eligible works must have been published or broadcast between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

According to CJID, the initiative reflects its commitment to advancing independent media that drives accountability and sustainable development in the region.

Categories include fact-checking, health reporting, climate change reporting, solutions journalism, community reporting, sexual and gender-based violence, and social accountability.

This year’s edition will also spotlight newsroom leadership with an “Editor of the Year” award.


     

     

    All entries will be reviewed by a panel of experts and later assessed by independent judges drawn from journalism, civil society, and media development.

    Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Abuja in November, during the organisation’s Media and Development Conference.

    CJID said the awards were designed to honour journalists whose work demonstrates innovation, rigour and impact while strengthening the role of the media in shaping an inclusive and accountable society in West Africa.

    Here’s the link to the call and form..

