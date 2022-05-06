- Advertisement -
Exam malpractice: Commission vows to deal with schools and parents

Education
IHUOMA Chiedozie
Students in an examination hall: Image courtesy Radio Nigeria
By Dare Akogun

THE National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSSEC) has vowed to deal with erring schools, parents and guardians found to be aiding and abetting examination malpractice, especially at post-basic education level.

The Commission added that both the culprits and accomplices would be arrested and prosecuted within the ambit of the law to serve as deterrence to others.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, Chairman of the NSSSEC Nimota Nihinlola Akanbi expressed concerns over the alleged rise in cases of malpractice during the conduct of external examinations at secondary school level with active connivance of some parents.

The ex-diplomat noted that the ugly trend has lingered for a long time despite efforts made by the Federal Government, through the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, to nip it in the bud.

She warned that the Commission would not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements destroy the future of children and the educational system in the country.

Akanbi said the NSSSEC was established to standardize the educational system and urged stakeholders to help in stemming the tide of examination fraud.

“Our Commission has been inundated with the rising cases of irregularities and high level of malpractice during external examinations at secondary school level.

“It is even more saddening that some parents are aiding and abetting examination malpractice in the country. But they should be informed from now on that it would be business unusual for them.

“The rot that has eaten deep into the system of our education at post basic level has to be curbed if the future of our children and educational system is not to be destroyed.

“As a Commission under our leadership, we won’t fold our arms and allow unscrupulous elements have their ways in their desperate bid to destroy the future of our children and the educational system in the country.

“They should have it at the back of their minds that culprits and accomplices would not only be arrested but also face prosecution and get the prescribed punishment for their actions,” Akanbi said.

