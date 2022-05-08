2023: TMG warns against deploying state resources for political campaigns

— 1 min read

THE Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has warned against the deployment of state resources for campaigns and other political party activities by public office holders

In a statement signed by its Chairman Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the TMG noted that using taxpayers’ funds and the collective resources of Nigerians to fund personal political ambition was unacceptable.

“We are living witnesses to how ministers and other top public office holders use state apparatus such as government jets, public cars as well as funds to run their personal ambitions, which wrongfully does not create a level playing ground and is a bad omen for our democracy,” the statement said.

The group expressed concern that despite the economic challenges in the country several political office holders are contesting election with scarce state resources.

The TMG also condemned the exorbitant amount of money being demanded for the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest in party primaries.

According to the group, only people with access to corrupt funds and those who plan to recoup their wealth when elected into public office could afford such amounts.

The TMG equally advised INEC to ensure that political parties submit their audit reports as required.