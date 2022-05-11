33.7 C
Abuja

London School of Economics and Political Science offers JournalismAI academy for small newsrooms

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Journalism AI meeting, in Google France headquarter, Paris. On 17th of May, 2019.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE London School of Economics and Political Science (JournalismAI team) powered by the Google News Initiative is inviting newsrooms to its JournalismAI Academy for Small Newsrooms.

The free programme offers a deep dive into the potential of artificial intelligence to journalists and media professionals from small newsrooms.

The eight-week training is slated for September and October 2022 and It is designed for journalists and media professionals from small organisations (fewer than 50 employees).

In line with JournalismAI’s mission to make the potential of AI more accessible for news organisations worldwide, the Academy aims to support small newsrooms that want to learn how AI can be used to enhance their journalism.

The programme combines a series of masterclasses given by experts working at the intersection of journalism and artificial intelligence with opportunities for discussion among participants.

In addition to that, participants will be guided through the development of resources that can support their organisations’ AI-adoption journey during and after the programme.

The organiser says that the Academy had its first edition in 2021 with a cohort of 20 participants from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of the application is June 8, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Tramadol importation: Ukatu sues NDLEA, seeks N200 million compensation

AMID allegations of illegal importation of Tramadol worth N2 billion, businessman Ukatu Afamefuna Mallinson...
Elections

2023: Otu emerges C’River APC consensus guber candidate

THE Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the emergence of Bassey...
News

Concerns mount over Emefiele’s political ambition while CBN Gov

THE ambition of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to participate in the party...
Politics and Governance

2023: Amaechi, Slyva, Ngige, others must resign before May 16 – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who...
World News

Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of killing, injuring its reporters in West Bank raid

AL JAZEERA Media Network has condemned the killing of one of its veteran journalists...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTramadol importation: Ukatu sues NDLEA, seeks N200 million compensation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.