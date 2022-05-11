London School of Economics and Political Science offers JournalismAI academy for small newsrooms

— 1 min read

THE London School of Economics and Political Science (JournalismAI team) powered by the Google News Initiative is inviting newsrooms to its JournalismAI Academy for Small Newsrooms.

The free programme offers a deep dive into the potential of artificial intelligence to journalists and media professionals from small newsrooms.

The eight-week training is slated for September and October 2022 and It is designed for journalists and media professionals from small organisations (fewer than 50 employees).

In line with JournalismAI’s mission to make the potential of AI more accessible for news organisations worldwide, the Academy aims to support small newsrooms that want to learn how AI can be used to enhance their journalism.

The programme combines a series of masterclasses given by experts working at the intersection of journalism and artificial intelligence with opportunities for discussion among participants.

In addition to that, participants will be guided through the development of resources that can support their organisations’ AI-adoption journey during and after the programme.

The organiser says that the Academy had its first edition in 2021 with a cohort of 20 participants from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of the application is June 8, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.