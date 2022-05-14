30.5 C
Missing Corps member: Police arrest three suspects

Conflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
Suspects arrested over murder of missing corps member
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Terungwa Stephenie.

The spokesperson for the Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“The suspects are Jennifer Tsembe, a 26-year-old female; Monday Simon (a.k.a Black), a 36-year-old male, and Solomon Abu, a male of about 35 years old,” the statement read in part.

Adeh said the arrest was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

She added that the arrested suspects were all residents of the Oguta Lake, Maitama area of the FCT, and they “voluntarily” admitted their involvement in the murder of the corps member.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s),” she said.

Adeh further stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of police investigation.

Stephenie, a mother of one, was found dead on April 28, several days after she was declared missing by her family.

In a statement by the NYSC authorities, her remains were found in the Lokogoma axis in Abuja.

