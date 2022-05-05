- Advertisement -
Court remands man for allegedly raping woman inside church

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
1min read

A 30-year-old man Ajibola Akindele was remanded by an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, who did not take the plea of Akindele, ordered that the Akindele should be remanded at the Oba Correctional Centre.

She also ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The Prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offense on April 16 at The Redeem Evangelism Ministry (TREM) church in Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta.

According to Shonibare, the defendant came to help decorate the church hall.

However, he forcefully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the woman in the church premises when the woman was asked to go and open the door for him to gain entrance into the hall.

The prosecutor said that the woman reported the case to the police, following which the defendant was arrested.

According to the prosecutor, the offense contravened sections 358 and 359 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The judge adjourned the case to July 13 for mention.

