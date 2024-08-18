Chemist who raped underaged girl must face justice – Kano government vows

THE Kano State government is seeking justice for a nine-year-old girl, Rumaisa Sadiq, reportedly raped to death by a local chemist.

She was defiled while receiving treatment for malaria in Jaba, Fanisau Ungogo local government area of the state.

The state commissioner of women affairs, disabled and children, Aisha Sani, confirmed the victim’s death in a statement, on Saturday, August 18, vowing to ensure the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law.

While noting attempts to divert the case, she assured that Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration is committed to following up on the matter to serve as a deterrent to others.

The victim’s father reportedly took her to the chemist’s shop for malaria treatment, a practice common among some Nigerians who opt to avoid hospital visits to sidestep high medical costs.

“Despite moves by some individuals to infuse diverters into the reported case of a fatal rape against nine year old Rumaisa Sadiq, the commissioner of ministry of women, children and the disabled, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji Rano has insisted that there must be justice for the late victim and her family.”

During a condolence visit to the victim’s family, the commissioner was quoted as saying there must be justice for the little girl who lost her life simply because someone chose to display his animalistic instinct on her.

“In fact, full and quick dispensation of justice in this case is necessary in order to serve as a deterrence to others like this person that carried out this merciless act.

“The Kano State government under the justice-loving Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will follow up the case in court to a conclusive end,” the statement said.

In Nigeria, six out of every 10 children suffer from one or more forms of physical, sexual or emotional violence before the age of 18. More than 70 per cent children experience this violence repeatedly, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).