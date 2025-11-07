Abia raises ‘corpers’ allowance from N4,000 to N50,000

ABIA State Governor Alex Otti has raised monthly allowance of corps members serving in the state by as high as N50,000 from the current N4,000.

This was revealed in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku, on Friday, November 7.

However, the approval is not across the board. Otti approved N20,000 for all corps members in the state. His government will also pay N10,000 to those serving in government’s institutions. Corps members serving in schools and hospitals will earn additional N30,000.

“In addition to the Federal Government’s increased monthly NYSC allowance of ₦77,000, all corps members serving in Abia State will now earn a base monthly allowance of ₦ 20,000, while those serving within State Government Establishments, and specifically Teaching/Medical personnel, will earn an additional discriminatory allowance of ₦10,000 and ₦30,000, respectively” Njoku said.

He noted that governor said that the decision was aimed at bridging the human capacity gap in critical sectors such as education and healthcare, while motivating young professionals to contribute to the state’s development.

“Governor Otti’s latest move sends a clear message: Abia State is serious about empowering youth, rewarding excellence, and building a future where service is truly valued. This is a continuation of the state government’s unwavering support for the NYSC members serving in Abia State.

“The government, under the leadership of Governor Otti, is committed to making life easier for these corps members by supplementing their monthly allowance from the Federal Government,” Njoku noted.

He said the governor’s commitment to corps members wellbeing was beyond financial incentives, stressing that the administration had renovated the NYSC Orientation Camp in Bende Local Government Area.

“From renovating the NYSC Orientation Camp in Bende LGA to providing logistics and power infrastructure, the state government has consistently demonstrated its value for the contributions of corps members in its transformational journey.

“Whether it’s fixing internal roads within the NYSC camp, installing power equipment, or upgrading dilapidated buildings, the governor’s Midas touch and hands-on approach is transforming the NYSC experience in Abia,” he said.

The ICIR reported that the Federal Government commenced the payment of N77,000 to corps members, nearly a year after the approval of the new minimum wage.

It is in this light that some state governments started increasing monthly allowance for NYSC members, fondly called corpers by many Nigerians.

In August, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri announced an increase of the monthly allowance for the corpers serving in the state from N20,000 to N30,000.