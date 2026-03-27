Abuja hosts thousands for APC national convention

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention is set to begin in Abuja, bringing together governors, party leaders, and thousands of delegates from across Nigeria.

The convention, taking place at the Eagle Square from Friday, March 27 to Saturday, March 28, has 32 governors attending, alongside over 8,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The APC national convention is one of the party’s most important statutory gatherings, allowing members to review leadership structures and make decisions that will guide the party’s direction as it prepares for the 2027 polls.

The ICIR reports that security was beefed up at the Eagle Square and its sorroundings since Thursday as all roads leading to the venue was cordoned off Friday morning for only accredited persons to access.

The Federal Government had on Thursday directed workers within the Federal Secretariat to work from home on Friday.

Several hotels in the nation’s capital have since become a beehive of activities as delegates and other party stalwarts converge on the city.

The APC, which has recently enjoyed a huge swell in its membership, will be strategising to confront opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 elections.

The ICIR reported that as of March 2026, nine sitting governors had defected from the PDP to the APC since the 2023 general elections. This wave of defections has increased number of APC-controlled states to 32 out of 36.

The governors officially switched allegiances, citing internal PDP crises and the need to align with the federal government. They are Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, who defected in March 2026, and Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who followed early this year.

In October 2025, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah joined the ruling party, while Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno defected June 2025.

Similarly, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori dumped the PDP in April 2025. Later in 2025, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara jumped ship following a leadership rift, alongside Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.