Rivers Governor Fubara dumps PDP, joins APC

RIVERS State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fubara announced his move on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt, days after a wave of defections hit the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The ICIR reports that the development came barely 24 hours after the Rivers’ governor held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

His decision followed the defection of 16 lawmakers from the PDP to the APC during a plenary on Friday, December 5.

At the plenary, the Speaker Martin Amaewhule, declared his departure from the PDP, citing deep divisions within the party.

“APC is my new party. I will do all that is needed to be done towards ensuring that the party card of the All Progressives Congress is issued to me in no time. I am happy to be a member of the APC so that we can join forces with Mr. President. He is doing so much for this country,” he said.

The defections, which included lawmakers Dumle Maol, Major Jack, Linda Stewart, Franklin Nwabochi, Azeru Opara, Smart Adoki, Enemi George, Solomon Wami, Igwe Aforji, Tekena Wellington, Looloo Opuende, Peter Abbey, Arnold Dennis, Chimezie Nwankwo, and Ofiks Kabang, have reshaped the House’s political configuration.

In response, the remaining lawmakers appointed Sylvanus Nwankwo as Minority Leader, alongside three other minority officers.

These developments came just months after President Tinubu lifted the six-month state of emergency imposed on the state in March 2025, a measure introduced at the height of the political rift between Fubara and his predecessor, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Assembly.

The political shifts also follow a vote of confidence passed on President Tinubu by 32 lawmakers in the Assembly on December 3, urging him to seek a second term in office.

Meanwhile, Wike, a PDP member serving in President Bola Tinubu-led APC government, has continued to drum support for the president’s re-election.

He has yet to leave the embattled PDP. Fubara joins other governors and PDP stalwarts who have quit the PDP this year.

Some of the stalwarts include Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and his counterpart, Douye Diri.

The ICIR reported a pattern of defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, particularly among governors and lawmakers seeking to align with the APC ahead of the 2027 polls.