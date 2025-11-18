back to top

[BREAKING] Crisis erupts at PDP National Secretariat

Some of the protesters at the PDP headquaters on Tuesday, November 18
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE

CRISIS erupted at the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat on Tuesday, November 18, after the Nyesom Wike-Samuel Anyanwu faction mobilised around the secretariat and clashed with members loyal to the newly elected national chairman of the party, Kabiru Turaki.

The clash followed the Wike and Turaki-led groups planned 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the secretariat.

Heavy security presence was seen within and outside the premises by The ICIR reporter who covered the developments.

Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with his team, and the Turaki-led faction are currently at the secretariat and attempting to take over the premises amid teargas by the Police.

 

Details later…

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

