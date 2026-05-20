ADC screens over 80 governorship aspirants for 2027 polls

THE African Democratic Congress has said more than 80 governorship aspirants participated in its screening exercise ahead of the 2027 polls, as political parties continue early preparations following the release of election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The party’s screening exercise comes as political parties intensify consultations, zoning arrangements, and internal contests ahead of the elections, which will see Nigerians vote for a new president, senators, House of Representatives members, governors, and state legislators.

In a post on its official X handle on Wednesday, May 20, the ADC said its screening exercise attracted over 80 governorship aspirants from different states of the federation seeking the party’s ticket for the 2027 elections.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) continues to witness massive participation nationwide as over 80 gubernatorial aspirants took part in the party’s screening exercise ahead of the 2027 General Elections,” the party said.

The ADC described the turnout as evidence of growing public confidence in its platform, adding that the process reflected increasing trust in its internal democracy and leadership selection process.

“As momentum continues to build across the country, the ADC remains focused on strengthening internal democracy and providing Nigerians with capable leaders ready to move the nation forward,” the party stated.

The development came amid Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) revised election schedule, which fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

According to the timetable, political parties are expected to conclude primaries by May 30, 2026, as part of key pre-election activities already underway across the country.

The ADC primaries were scheduled to commence on May 21, with contests for state Houses of Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, and Senate seats to be conducted simultaneously at the ward level.

Governorship primaries will follow on May 22, while the presidential primary has been fixed for May 25.