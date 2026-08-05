Adeleke alleges EFCC plot to freeze Osun gov’t accounts ahead of governorship election

OSUN State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to freeze the bank accounts of the state government and top government officials ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The governor made the allegation in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

According to the statement, Adeleke received what he described as credible reports that the anti-graft agency had concluded plans to freeze all accounts belonging to the Osun State Government and those of senior government functionaries.

He described the alleged move as “the height of lawlessness,” claiming it was designed to cripple government activities in the days leading to the governorship poll.

“The plot to freeze the state government accounts is meant to paralyse government activities ahead of the August 15 governorship election,” the statement read.

He further argued that there was no legal basis for such action, insisting that the EFCC lacked the powers to freeze the bank accounts of a state government.

He urged the public to take note of what he described as an unfolding development capable of undermining democratic governance in the state.

The ICIR reached out to the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, for the commission’s reaction to the governor’s allegation, but he did not answer calls. A WhatsApp message was also sent to him, seeking clarification on whether the commission planned to freeze the Osun State Government’s accounts, but he had not responded as of the time of publication.

The allegation comes against the backdrop of heightened political tension and a series of accusations and counteraccusations ahead of the governorship election.

Adeleke, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the Accord Party, has repeatedly alleged that opposition elements are using violence and intimidation to influence the electoral process.

Earlier this week, the governor appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the worsening security situation in the state, warning against a repeat of the political violence that engulfed the South-West following the disputed 1983 governorship elections.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Olorunda Local Government Area on Monday, August 3, the governor claimed that Osun residents were being intimidated ahead of the poll and alleged that security agencies, particularly the police, had become compromised.

He also urged the president to ensure that the election is free, fair and peaceful.

The ruling Accord Party and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to trade blame over the violence. While Adeleke has accused the opposition of orchestrating attacks on his supporters, the APC has rejected the allegations and, in turn, accused the governor’s camp of making inflammatory statements and sponsoring violence.

The political atmosphere has remained tense despite the signing of a peace accord by the governorship candidates and their parties last week. The agreement, facilitated by the National Peace Committee and other stakeholders, commits contestants to peaceful campaigns and issue-based politics ahead of the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the governorship election on August 15, with Adeleke seeking re-election against the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and other contenders.