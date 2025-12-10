Adeleke clinches Accord Party’s governorship ticket for 2026 poll

OSUN State Governor Ademola Adeleke has clinched the Accord Party’s governorship ticket for the August 8, 2026, election.

Adeleke, who ran unopposed in the primary conducted in Osogbo on Wednesday, secured 145 of the 150 delegate votes from the state’s 30 local government areas.

Announcing the outcome, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Abdulazeez Salaudeen, said five ballots were declared invalid.

“The electoral committee has delivered on its mandate. After voting and counting, witnessed by the agents of the candidate and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Having the highest number of votes, I declare Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the primary,” Salaudeen said.

The ICIR reported that on Tuesday, December 9, that Adeleke announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term on Accord Party’s platform, days after dumping the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

The governor said he had joined Accord Party on November 6, after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

Adeleke, his deputy, Kola Adewusi, and several political appointees were present at the primary election exercise as armed police, Department of State Services operatives were deployed, and INEC officials observed the exercise.

The Accord Party’s national leadership, led by its chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, also attended the primary.

The ICIR reported that Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated November 4, addressed to his ward chairman, in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area.

The governor becomes the latest top member of the leading opposition PDP to be toppled by tsunami that has swept several stalwarts and leaders out of a party that once prided itself as “Africa largest” political group.

He thanked the party and its members for the platform on which he rose to political prominence, first as a senator and now as governor.