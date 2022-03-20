28.1 C
AEDC says disruption in power supply caused by vandalism

Harrison Edeh
1min read

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over the weekend said the current disruption in power supply in parts of its franchise areas was as a result of vandalism of some of its sub-stations.

The company in a statement issued by its Chief Marketing Officer Donald Etim explained that its engineers are working to restore power in affected areas.

The vandalism, AEDC explained, affected its Utako and Wuye sub-stations.

While assuring that power would soon be restored in the affected areas, the company sought for consumers’ understanding.

Parts of the statement said, “While we are working to optimally deploy the low power AEDC is being allocated daily in recent days, please be informed that we are also experiencing cases of serious vandalism around our network specifically in our Wuye and Utako sub-stations, Abuja, causing outages in those areas and environs.

“For Wuye 2 Injection sub-station, areas affected are: NNPC Quarters, Cosgrove Estate, Reuben Okoye Street, Pius Anyim Street, Tambuwal Street, Shafa Filling Station, Nation Wide Estate, DSS Quarters, Idris Gidado and its environs.

“And for B6 Injection Sub-station, areas affected are: Anthony Enahoro Street, National Assembly Commission, Ministry of Environment Annex, Aneio Hotel, KANEM Suites, Peace Park, Inuwa Wada Close, SO Williams Close, JMG Generators, Custom Quarters, Glory Estate, Dove Estate, Utako Market, IBM Haruna Street, TOS Benson Street, Alibro Plaza, Chisco Transport, and environs.

“Our engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply, estimated to be in a matter of hours. We regret any inconveniences and appeal to customers for their understanding.”

[email protected]

